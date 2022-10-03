Hero Motocorp offering discounts of upto Rs 5,000 on two-wheelers this festive season, check LAST date here

Hero MotoCorp, one of the India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, and homegrown auto brand had announced its GIFT festive season campaign to attract buyers. The Grand Indian Festival of Trust (GIFT) was rolled out late last month and will be applicable till October 5, 2022 to celebrate the festive season in India. Under the campaign, the brand is offering some attractive festive season offers for its motorcycles and scooters. Buyers can get discount and benefits of up to Rs 5,000 and the company has also launched refreshed products and other scheme including financing schemes.

As per the company, the limited period offer will be valid from September 26 to October 5, 2022 and will most likely extend the offers till the end of this month. Under the campaign, the two-wheeler maker is offering a cash discount of Rs 2,100 on its motorcycles, which include HF Deluxe, Splendor Plus, Passion Pro, Glamour, among others.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 on Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125, range of 110 and 125 cc scooters. Hero scooters are also part of ‘super-six dhamaka’ package, which includes a year-long insurance benefit, 2-year free maintenance, Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, Rs 4,000 GoodLife gift vouchers, 5-year warranty, and 6-month EMI offers with 0 per cent interest.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are hopeful that the Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement. This will be accompanied with thrilling new benefits that reaffirm customer trust, allowing them to take home iconic Hero products and the love and happiness that comes along with them."