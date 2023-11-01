Hero MotoCorp Records Sales Of 5.74 Lakh Units In October With 26 Per Cent YoY Hike

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. The company;s newest offering in the market remains the Karizma XMR. Well, the brand also received the Scooter of the Year award at the recently concluded Zee Auto Awards 2023. Now, adding another milestone to its book, the company recorded a sales of 5,74,930 units in the month of October 2023. The Company registered a double-digit growth of 26% over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal when it sold 454,582 units in October 2022. Hero MotoCorp expects the demand to remain optimistic on the back of the recent product launches in the premium segment and ongoing festive season.

As per the brand, the month of October was an action-packed month for the company. Hero MotoCorp inaugurated its first premium dealership, ‘Hero Premia’ in Calicut, Kerala. It aims to provide an unrivalled premium sales and service experience, featuring modern architecture, appealing design, and new-age digital technologies.

Hero Premia will display Hero MotoCorp's range of premium products – including the newly launched flagship motorcycle Karizma XMR, Vida V1 scooters, and Harley-Davidson X440. The company has commenced the customer deliveries of Karizma XMR.

Hero MotoCorp also commenced the deliveries of its first co-developed premium motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440, on the auspicious first day of the Navratri festival. Under the mega deliveries drive, 1,000 units were sold across 100 dealerships in India.

The company also announced the second edition of Hero GIFT – the Grand Indian Festival of Trust which includes new model refreshes, eye-catching color schemes, exciting benefits, finance schemes, and more. The theme of the campaign is 'Iss Tyohar, Nayi Raftaar,' reflecting the positive sentiments of Indian families gearing up to celebrate the festival with excitement and optimism.