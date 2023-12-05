Hero MotoCorp Retails 4.91 Lakh 2-Wheelers In Nov, Posts Highest-Ever Festive Sales

Hero MotoCorp sold 491,050 units in November 2023. The Company registered a double-digit growth of 26% over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal when it sold 390,932 units in November 2022. Hero MotoCorp expects the demand to be on a healthy trajectory in the coming months on account of favourable economic indicators, including the ongoing marriage season and positive consumer sentiments. The company also recorded its highest-ever festive sales, clocking more than 14 lakh (1.4 million) units in retail sales during the 32-day festive period - between the first day of the Navratras and Bhai Dooj – this year.

In November 2023, Hero MotoCorp made a splash at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan, announcing a slew of strategic initiatives including an extensive growth plans to expand its footprint in electric mobility, enter new ICE vehicle categories and foray into Europe. The company unveiled three concept vehicles - Concept 2.5R XTunt, Lynx and Acro as well as three production-ready vehicles - Xoom (125R & 160), Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Coupe.

Hero Xoom 125R

The all-new Xoom 125R, is designed for the free-spirited modern warrior with design attributes inspired by a flight of a Falcon. The design translates into a new 14’’ platform that offers increased stability and aggressive styling with perfect aerodynamics. Advanced LED lighting package with first-in-segment Sequential LED Winkers and Digital Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity & turn-by-turn navigation make the Xoom 125R the complete package. Powered by a refined 125cc engine, it offers fast acceleration, complemented by class-leading vehicle dynamics.

Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt

The “Concept 2.5R XTunt”, is an electric motorcycle for the urban jungle. The XTunt boasts an aggressive stance, ready to carve out corners with pinpoint precision. Of course, it is a head-turner, with its unique and bold design. The high-performance liquid-cooled engine of the XTunt is incorporated in a trellis frame with USD front forks, and adjustable mono rear suspension. The vehicle boasts cutting-edge features like & active-aero technology and a Follow Me drone.