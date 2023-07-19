Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Launched in India at Rs 1.41 Lakh: Engine, Design, Pics

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the new Hero Xtreme 200S 4 Valve in India. The launch of the new premium motorcycle comes close to the heels of the launch of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V promises power-packed riding dynamics, sporty character combined with everyday practicality. It also gets new features and updated technology. The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of Rs 1,41,250 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Design

The premium motorcycle gets twin LED headlights with LED DRLs, signature LED tail lights with LED light guides, new dual-tone paint job and sporty graphics, adding flair to the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V. For an enhanced ergonomics, the motorcycle gets split handlebar, allowing for easy manoeuvring around curves as well as straight roads. Moreover, the fairing adds to the aerodynamic design.



The bike gets dual-tone combinations such as Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and a premium Stealth Edition. The sporty aerodynamics, fairing along with edges define the motorcycle’s aggressive stance while the muscular rear cowl and sporty compact exhaust underline its athletic nature. It also gets a shorter wheelbase and a reduced trail.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Engine

The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 200cc 4 valve oil cooled OBD2 and E20 compliant engine with XSense technology. With an output of 19.1 PS @ 8000 RPM and maximum torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500 RPM, the engine offers 6% more power and 5% added torque. The 4 Valve oil cooled engine promises a vibration-free ride.

The premium motorcycle further gets 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension and 130 mm wide radial rear tyre with superior grip and traction. The updated front and rear petal disc brakes along with single channel ABS provides efficient braking and safety.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Features

The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V gets a smartphone connectivity enabled with Turn-by-Turn navigation along with Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts. The full-digital LCD meter in Hero Xtreme 200S 4V displays features such as Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder and Trip meter which provides regular updates on vehicle efficiency.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. A true masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is an all-day sports motorcycle that distinctively unites urban and sporty performance in perfect form. We have successfully created and developed a horizontal strategy across Adventure, touring and streetfighter segment for our premium products, and have received an overwhelming customer response."