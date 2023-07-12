Rain Fury Hits Himachal Pradesh: Tips To Safeguard Vehicles During Landslides

North India is currently experiencing one of its worst monsoons, which has been marked by severe consequences. Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days, resulting in devastating floods and landslides. This has inflicted a lot of damage on the local population. Several videos circulating on social media have captured the destruction. From buildings and bridges collapsing to vehicles being washed away, the raging floods have wreaked havoc. In such circumstances, safeguarding vehicles becomes a crucial task.

Here are a few ways you can protect your cars during landslides:

Keep following local news channels and radio stations: Whenever there’s a chance of rain in the mountains, it becomes quite important to keep track of the latest updates on local news channels and radio stations. Keep following these channels to know if there’s a chance of flooding or not.

Avoid parking cars near dangerous spots: One of the biggest reasons for car damage is that they are parked near a dangerous spot. Do not park them near edges or cliffs, as the risk of them being damaged increases during landslides.

Avoid moving through areas that are filled with water: One of the biggest mistakes that drivers make is that they become overconfident and tend to cross areas filled with water. No matter how powerful the car is, travelling through water or even smaller streams should be avoided during rainfall. There have been various viral videos where cars, or even larger vehicles, can be seen sucked away by the water.

Check for unusually loud sounds: Whenever there’s heavy rainfall in the mountains, if you hear any unusual sounds of rocks falling or trees breaking, check the route before moving ahead.

Always stay alert while driving: While driving in hilly areas during heavy rainfall, always be alert on the road and check for sunken roadbeds or bulges on the route. If there is any chance of a landslide or flood, avoid using that route.