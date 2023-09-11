Honda Car Discount September 2023: Up To Rs 73,000 Off On City, Amaze - Details

Honda Car India has just launched the Elevate in the Indian market at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh. The Elevate takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and more. The line-up for the Honda Car India Ltd includes the Amaze, City, and City Hybrid. Interestingly, the company is offering lucrative offers on its model line-up. As the festive season is approaching, the Japanese carmaker is trying to encash this opportunity with the help of discounts and deals on its models.

Honda Amaze Discounts

The compact sedan - Honda Amaze, is available with benefits of up to Rs 41,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000. The sedan further gets a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is also applicable on the purchase. Talking of the prices, the Amaze starts from Rs 7.10 lakh, ex-showroom. The Amaze is on sale with a 1.2L NA petrol motor. It gets two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and CVT.

Also Read - 2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Revealed With Striking Design & Features: Exterior, Cabin, Range - IN PICS

Honda City Discounts

For the City, the brand is offering benefits of up to Rs 73,000. It includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. However, the company is offering an extra exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 if the car to be exchanged is a Honda make. Also, a special corporate discount of Rs 20,000 is applicable. Prices for the Honda City start from Rs 11.57 lakh (ex-showroom), while the City e:HEV is priced from Rs 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Sadly, the brand is not offering any discount, whatsoever, on the City Hybrid.