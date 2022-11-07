Honda Cars India rolls out 2 millionth vehicle from its Tapukara-based production plant

Honda started its Indian innings back in December 1997 with the City sedan. Fast forward 25 years, the brand announced that it has rolled out its 2 millionth produce via its Tapukara, Rajasthan-based manufacturing facility. Interestingly, it is a Honda City too, but in its 5th-generation avatar. Currently, the brand sells two generations of Honda City in the Indian market - 4th-gen City and 5th-gen City. The production milestone event was attended by senior leadership from Honda’s Regional Office including Mr. Hiroshi Tokutake, Executive Vice President, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Mr. Katsuhiro Kaneda, Director, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. along with the HCIL management team.

HCIL began production operations in Dec 1997 with a focus on offering premium sedans for its customers in India. As per the brand, the 2 million production milestone also reiterates Honda’s commitment towards the “Make in India” vision of Govt. of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the last 25 years. We express our sincere gratitude to all our customers, dealer partners and supplier partners for their confidence in us and making Honda a very loved and trusted brand in the country. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in India are equipped to manufacture automobiles and components of global quality standards for supply to both domestic and export markets. We remain committed to providing all our customers with the most advanced, cutting-edge technology products for a premium and worry-free ownership experience, which add value to their daily lives.”

“At Honda, our corporate goal is to be a company that society wants to exist. In this spirit, we believe that our efforts also benefit the socio-economic development of the region and local community,” he added.

Talking of Honda’s Indian model line-up, it currently holds five products, namely Honda City 5th-gen, Honda City 4th-gen, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V. The company is selling its 5th-gen City in the strong-hybrid avatar as well.