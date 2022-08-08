Honda CB300F launched in India at Rs 2.25 lakh: Prices, specs, features & more

Honda CB300F BigWing premium bike launched in India, price starts at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The new CB300F comes in three color options Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red in two variants - Deluxe & Deluxe Pro. Price starts at Rs 2,25,900 for Deluxe and Rs. 2,28,900 for Deluxe Pro respectively (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

‘The Formidable Streetfighter,’ Honda BigWing expands its presence in Mid-Size Segment with the 2022 CB300F premium bike. This bikes comes with a powerful riding experience, CB300F’s 293cc Oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC engine allows for an aggressive yet hassle-free city riding as well as long-distance touring.

Honda CB300F: Design

CB300F’s Masculine & Toned Tank bring together a formidable force to reckon with while lending an international streetfighter bike’s charisma. Complementing these chiselled looks, a compact muffler together with stylish V-shaped alloy wheels brings a sporty charm to CB300F.

CB300F meets all expectations of today’s quintessential rider be it the attacking road presence or the dynamic ‘Advanced Street fighter’ personality it offers in mid-size street sports category.

Honda CB300F: Engine

CB300F’s 293cc Oil-cooled 4-Valve SOHC engine allows for an aggressive yet hassle-free city riding as well as long-distance touring.

Honda CB300F: Specifications and Features

The all-new CB300F ensures every aspect of the ride is under control. While the dual channel ABS integrate safety with performance, its Assist & Slipper clutch ensures less fatigue & enhanced comfort. The golden USD front forks provide excellent cushioning with easy manoeuvrability while its front (276mm) & rear (220mm) Disc Brakes offer an unparalleled braking power in the hands of its rider.

A 6-speed transmission with optimum gear ratios offers a seamless ride thus eliminating the need for frequent gear shifting during city rides. An addition 6th gear adds additional excitement on highways. While CB300F’s Full LED headlamp & Winkers provide better visibility, Fully-digital instrument panel ensure precise information for the rider during times when they want to keep an eye on the road while taking quick glances on riding diagnostics.

With an equally responsive handling dynamics for taming this powerful beast, CB300F comes equipped with 150mm wide rear tyre cushioned by a 5-step adjustable Rear Mono shock suspension. Thus, maintaining superior road grip & enhanced stability during cornering situations. Further, guiding the fighter to lead the way is its tapered handlebars for crystal clear feedback of the tarmac below.