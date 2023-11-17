Honda CB350 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 lakh: Design, Price, Specs, Variants

The charm of standard retro motorcycles has always remained strong in the Indian market. Now in 2023, the market is further enjoying a strong cult for such motorcycles. While it has predominantly belonged to Royal Enfield for a long, Honda decided to participate in it a couple of years ago with the H’ness. Well, the company has now introduced a new more affordable Honda CB350 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The CB350 will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350 in the Indian market.

Honda CB350: Styling and Colours

The All-New CB350 blends Honda’s iconic styling ethos with a timeless classic design. The styling quotient is further enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (round LED headlamp, LED winkers and LED tail lamp). It also features metallic covers for front forks along with split seats which give it an authentic classic appeal. HMSI is offering the CB350 in five attractive colours with a choice of metallic and matte shades. They are Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Matte Dune Brown.

The All-New CB350 features a heritage-inspired digital-analogue instrument cluster paired with Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) that presents advanced information on the go. This retro classic motorcycle is equipped with an assist & slipper clutch and gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system to enhance rider’s safety on all sorts of terrain. There is also an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps.

Honda CB350: Engine and Performance

At the heart of the All-New CB350 lies a big and powerful 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2-B compliant PGM-FI engine. This motor churns out 15.5 kW power at 5,500 RPM and 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Its segment-leading torque makes the CB350 an easy-going versatile motorcycle for both city commutes as well as long weekend rides.

To ensure utmost comfort while cruising in style, the CB350 gets large-section telescopic front forks and pressurised nitrogen-charged rear suspension. Braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by a 310mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. There is also the safety net of dual-channel ABS as standard. This retro classic motorcycle’s chunky 130-section 18-inch rear tyre exhibits a distinctive appeal, improves road grip and increases stability on different road conditions.

Honda CB350: Price and Availability

The All-New Honda CB350 has been attractively priced at Rs 1,99,900 for the DLX variant and Rs 2,17,800 for the DLX Pro variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be sold via HMSI’s premium BigWing dealerships across the country. HMSI is also providing a special 10-year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on the product to offer a peace of mind ownership experience to customers.