Honda City Hybrid e:HEV production starts in India; bookings open at Rs 5,000

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has commenced the production of the much awaited Honda City e:HEV hybrid at the company's plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The new Honda City e:HEV is India’s first strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle in the mainstream segment and will become the most affordable hybrid sedan once launched in the country. The customers can book the New City e:HEV at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of Rs 21,000 or through ‘Honda from Home’ platform on Honda Cars India website with an amount of Rs 5,000.

The new Honda City e:HEV features Honda’s unique self-charging and highly efficient Two motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with Lithium-ion Battery and an engine linked direct coupling Clutch. The e:HEV electric-hybrid system uses three driving modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration. A Power Control Unit ensures automatic switching between the three modes based on various driving situations.

The New City e:HEV’s hybrid electric system produces 126 PS power and a maximum motor torque of 253 Nm @ 0 - 3,000 rpm. Honda promises a Fuel Efficiency of 26.5 km/l, which makes it among the most fuel-efficient cars in India and the most most fuel efficient sedan.

The Honda City e:HEV will also come with Honda’s advanced intelligent safety technology “Honda SENSING” for the first time in India. Honda Sensing signature safety features include Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Auto High-Beam.

Inside the cabin, the new City will provide Connected car experience with 37 Honda Connect features, smartwatch functionality along with Alexa and OK Google integrations. It also gets Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Brake Hold, new 17.7 cm High Definition Full Colour TFT meter which displays multi-information including e:HEV power flow meters, 20.3 cm Touchscreen Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with One-Touch Electric Sunroof, and Ambient Lighting.

Outside, the Honda City e:HEV features a new Honda Solid Wing Face, signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, new Claw-type Fog Light Garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, new Black Painted Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels, new Trunk Lip Spoiler and new Rear Bumper Diffuser with Carbon Finish.

Honda City e:HEV comes equipped AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System at low speed EV Mode), 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorage & Top Tether etc.

Speaking about the development, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited said, “We have received an overwhelming response to the City e: HEV since its unveil earlier this month. The trust and passion exuberated by our customers highlight their preference for a strong hybrid from Honda. Honda City e:HEV is a very practical and stress free solution for our customers who are seeking electrified mobility.”

