Honda Elevate SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs 11 Lakh: Specs, Features & More

Honda Cars India Limited has launched its latest global SUV, the Honda Elevate in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The pricing of the Honda Elevate goes upto Rs 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top variant. Deliveries of the Elevate mid-size SUV will begin from today across dealerships in the country. The Honda Elevate is available in 7 variants across 4 trims and 2 gearbox options, namely SV, V, VX and ZX and MT and CVT units. Here's the variant pricing of the Honda Elevate:

2023 Honda Elevate: Variant Wise Pricing

Honda Elevate SV MT: Rs 10,99,900



Honda Elevate V MT: Rs 12,10,900

Honda Elevate V CVT: Rs 13,20,900

Honda Elevate VX MT: Rs 13,49,900

Honda Elevate VX CVT: Rs 14,59,900

Honda Elevate ZX MT: Rs 14,89,900

Honda Elevate ZX CVT: Rs 15,99,900

2023 Honda Elevate: Design

The Honda Elevate, developed under the concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, is a mid-size SUV and developed by the Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand. It has dimensions of 4312mm length, 1790mm width, 1650mm height, 2650mm wheelbase. The new Elevate gets full LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED Turn Indicator, LED taillamps and Two-tone finish diamond cut R17 Alloy Wheels.

The Elevate will be offered in array of colour options in Single-tone and Dual-tone to cater to the diverse preferences and tastes of customers. This range comprising of Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic create a visually striking appearance that demand attention on the road.

2023 Honda Elevate: Engine

The Elevate is powered by 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine generating 89 kW (121 PS) power and 145 Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed Manual Transmission and a 7-speed Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). It offers fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl and 16.92 kmpl respectively for MT and CVT units. Honda Elevate is E20 material compatible (up to 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol).

2023 Honda Elevate: Cabin

It comes with a class-leading cargo space at 458L, a 17.78cm (7-inch) high-definition full colour TFT meter cluster, a new floating type 26.03cm (10.25inch) In-Plane Switching (IPS) High-Definition (HD) resolution LCD touch-screen display audio and Wireless Smartphone Charger. In addition, the luxurious brown leatherette upholstery with soft touch pads on Dashboard and Door Trims adds premiumness.

The Honda Elevate also comes equipped with Honda Connect; a connected car experience that allows the users to control the car remotely and get up to date with important notifications. Honda Connect now offers 37 highly useful Connect features and comes with industry best 5-year free subscription package. The Honda Connect works with smart watch devices and Alexa remote capability.

2023 Honda Elevate: Safety

The Honda Elevate comes equipped with a comprehensive range of active and passive safety technologies, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. The Elevate also comes equipped with ACE Body Structure, 6 Airbags, LaneWatch Camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with Electronic stability & Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, and ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats.