The newest Honda on the block is the Elevate SUV, on which the Japanese brand is betting big. Well, Elevate seems to have proven its mettle in the Indian market. The Hyundai Creta rivalling SUV was launched in the country on September 4, Honda started accepting bookings from July 3, onwards. As per Honda, prospective buyers of the SUV are currently facing a long waiting period. Revealed by Kunal Bhel, VP of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India. However, not all variants of the Honda Elevate command the same half-a-year-long waiting period.

Honda Elevate is sold in a total of 4 variants in the Indian market - S, V, VX, and ZX. As revealed by the brand, the top-end variants - VX and ZX, trims are enjoying a greater spectrum of interest from buyers. While the V and S, have received a relatively lesser number of bookings. Moreover, buyers are showing an increased preference for automatic variants.

The Elevate is available with a 1.5L NA petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of max torque. The SUV gets a total of two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and a CVT automatic. A claimed mileage of 15.31 kmpl is delivered by the manual trims, while the automatic trims deliver a claimed mileage of 16.92 kmpl.

Talking of features, the Honda Elevate gets a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, which comes with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, climate control, wireless phone charger, part-digital instrument cluster, leather-finished dashboard, multi-function steering wheel, ADAS, powered driver seat and more.

The Elevate has a tough competition to face in India. It locks horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and more.