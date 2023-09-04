Honda Elevate Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price Comparison

Honda Cars India has launched its first ever mid-size SUV - the Honda Elevate - in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Elevate sits parallel to the Honda City in the company's product lineup and aims to tap the popular mid-size SUV segment with features like ADAS, and Honda's renowned premium driving dynamics. The pricing of the Honda Elevate goes upto Rs 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top variant and the Honda Elevate is available in 7 variants across 4 trims and 2 gearbox options, namely SV, V, VX and ZX and MT and CVT units.

However, the competition will be stiff for the Honda Elevate the mid-size SUV segment is the most popular body segment in India with vehicles like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others doing incredibly good. On the other hand, there are more SUVs like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor, all doing considerably good.

We compare the pricing of the Honda Elevate with its rivals to see how the newest kid in the town stacks against its rivals, at least from the pricing point of view.



Honda Elevate Pricing

The pricing for the Honda Elevate SV MT starts at Rs 10,99,900 and goes upto Rs 15,99,900 for the Honda Elevate ZX CVT variant. The pricing is competitive, especially in the top variants, where it undercuts many rivals. The starting price is Rs 30,000 expensive than the nearest rival.

Hyundai Creta Pricing

The Hyundai Creta is the most popular SUV in the segment and has been a leader for almost 8 years now. The pricing of the Hyundai Creta starts at Rs 10.87 lakh and goes upto Rs 17.89 lakh for the top spec SX (O) Adventure CVT variant.

Kia Seltos Pricing

The newly launched Kia Seltos Facelift is one of the strongest rivals in the segment and with the addition of the ADAS and panoramic sunroof, it becomes more attractive for the buyers. The pricing starts at Rs 10.90 lakh and goes upto Rs 20 lakh for the X-Line Turbo DCT Model.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Pricing

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is made by Toyota in partnership with Suzuki and is the biggest and most premium Maruti product ever. The SUV is the most affordable in the lot with pricing starting at Rs 10.70 lakh for the base variant and going upto Rs 16.91 lakh for the top spec Alpha AT and Alpha AWD variants. There's also a strong hybrid in the mix with pricing starting at Rs 18.33 lakh and going upto Rs 19.83 lakh.