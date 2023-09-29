Honda Gold Wing Tour Luxury Motorcycle Launched In India Priced At Rs 39.20 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Gold Wing Tour motorcycle in India with a price of Rs. 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new motorcycle will come in India as a CBU (completely built-up) and will be sold in India only through premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.

HondaGold Wing Tour boasts a style with a unique silhouette, underpinned by incredible levels of engineering and electronics. Its energetic frontal signature, nuanced aerodynamic detailing, and trademark fairing hint at its aesthetic.

The motorcycle features a fully LED lighting system, a feature-rich cockpit with a 7.0-inch full-colour TFT display that supports Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and provides riding, navigation & audio information. There is an extended electric screen for wind protection, Bluetooth connectivity with two USB type-C sockets, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an Airbag, and a host of other equipment.

Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a massive 1833cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 24-valve, flat six-cylinder engine that churns out 93 kW power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). It also features a convenient creep forward and back function for convenient low-speed maneuverability.

The new Honda Motorcycle features a Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system along with four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ & Rain) to help tailor the riding experience.

Introducing Honda’s flagship offering, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gold Wing Tour in India. Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its hi-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches.”