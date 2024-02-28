Honda Introduces 2025 CR-V e:FCEV With Hydrogen Fuel Cell Globally

Honda has unveiled the latest iteration of the CR-V, which runs on a hydrogen fuel cell, in the United States of America. This is a significant step towards its goal of achieving a fully emission-free lineup by 2040. This vehicle marks America’s first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric SUV. Read here to know more about this vehicle.



Honda 2025 CR-V e:FCEV Advanced Power

The 2025 CR-V e:FCEV is capable of traveling over 434 km (EPA) on a full tank of hydrogen, complemented by an additional 47 km of battery-powered EV range.

Developed in collaboration with General Motors, Honda's new CR-V exemplifies the power of partnership in driving sustainable innovation.

2025 CR-V e:FCEV Design And Features

The exterior design of the CR-V e:FCEV features new body panels, a unique liftgate design, and large 18-inch black wheels. This With an exclusive low upright grille and signature vertical taillights. Inside the vehicle, the dashboard showcases a metal honeycomb mesh, and concealing air con vents. It is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, and premium audio. In line with Honda's commitment to sustainability, the CR-V e:FCEV incorporates eco-friendly materials throughout its interior. It comes with bio-based leather seat upholstery and recycled plastics.



2025 CR-V e:FCEV Performance

Honda 2025 CR-V e:FCEV is powered by Honda's second-generation fuel cell technology. It comes with a front-mounted single motor producing 174 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, combined with four drive modes for versatility. Additionally, It has updated hardware enhancements ensure superior handling and stability.

Availability

The CR-V e:FCEV will be available for customer leasing in California by the end of this year, marking a significant milestone in the transition towards cleaner transportation options.