Honda makes podium finish on November sales tally, selling 3.73 lakh 2-wheelers

Backed by a successful festival season, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced its sales numbers for November 2022. The company’s total sales for the month of November 22 stood at 3,73,221. This includes domestic sales of 3,53,540 units and 19,681 units in exports. Noteworthy, the domestic sales for the month registered 38% growth over last year's same period which stood at units 2,56,174. The company has also launched new products this fiscal, which helped it score this feat. The most recent one from Honda remains the CB300F, which is priced from Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom.

Commenting on Honda’s growth in November, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “After a successful festival season, HMSI continues to witness consistent demand in the market. There is now a growing need of mobility in urban India as offices, institutions open-up and more and more people venture out. The industry has been witnessing steady growth momentum and we are on a constant lookout to fulfil the needs of our customers. With the intent to delight our customers, we are constantly expanding our last mile presence with the inauguration of new outlets across India.”

Furthermore, Honda’s cumulative two-wheeler sales surpass 40 lakh units mark in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India - a solo Indian team in FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) finished the 2022 season on a positive note. India’s ace rider Rajiv Sethu finished the final race of the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class of ARRC in the top 10.

Competing fiercely with the international riders, Senthil Kumar finished today’s race at 14th position, achieving 2 points. A promising weekend in Valencia saw the Repsol Honda Team walk away unrewarded as both riders fell. Both Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro could not finish the race.