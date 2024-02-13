The most awaited Honda NX500 has finally hit the Indian market with a bang. Now you can book this exhilarating bike coupled with advanced technology. Let’s delve into the details of this latest two-wheeler.

Honda NX500 Specifications

Honda NX500 was unveiled at EICMA 2023. It has stepped in as the successor to the CB500X in Honda's adventure lineup. Its debut last year provided enthusiasts with a glimpse of the feature-rich motorcycle that was to come.

At the heart of the NX500 lies a dependable 471cc parallel-twin engine, delivering a maximum power of 47 bhp at 8,600 rpm and peak torque of 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch, the engine ensures a smooth and powerful ride across various terrains.

Honda NX500 Features

At the forefront of technology, Honda NX500 showcases premium features, including a state-of-the-art 5-inch full-color TFT screen. Engineered with optical bonding technology, it ensures enhanced visibility even under glaring sunlight.

This bike features a single-seat arrangement for added comfort during long rides. Its 41 mm Showa upside-down fork at the front and mono-shock at the rear ensure optimal handling and stability, while the dual-channel ABS provides reliable braking performance.

Honda NX500 Design

With the design theme "Daily Crossover" guiding its aesthetics, the NX500 effortlessly adapts to various terrains, be it city streets, winding paths, highways, or gravel trails. It sports a fusion of compact adventure-style functionality and a commanding silhouette, this motorcycle exudes a distinct charm.

Honda NX500 Price and Availability

Honda NX500 is priced attractively at Rs. 5,90,000 (ex-showroom New Delhi). It is available in three captivating color schemes - Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Horizon White. Deliveries of Honda NX500 have commenced in India, ensuring that eager riders can soon experience the thrill of the open road aboard the NX500.

How To Book How To Honda NX500?

If you are interested in buying Honda NX500, then you can visit an authorized Honda dealership or make a reservation online via Honda's official website. With its blend of power, technology, and comfort, the NX500 promises to redefine the adventure biking experience for enthusiasts across India.