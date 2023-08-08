Honda SP160 Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh: Design, Colours, Specs, Features, Mileage

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new SP160 at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. The bold, sporty and stylish SP160 has been designed to deliver power with great performance suitable for daily commuting. The SP160 is designed to offer a blend of imposing design, practicality, and comfortable ergonomics. The SP160 will be retailed in two variants - single disc and double disc. The latter is priced at Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, there will be a total of six colour options on offer for the Honda SP 160.

Honda SP160 Design

The all-new SP160 is meticulously designed to align with the preferences of riders who seek a blend of sportiness and practicality. The motorcycle’s bold tank design paired with sporty shrouds presents a powerful amalgamation of fierceness and vitality. The sporty nature of the motorcycle is further emphasized by its aerodynamic under cowl. The bold LED Headlamp grants it a premium aesthetic, while the bold design of the LED Tail lamp confers an exceptional identity. Further adding sportier demeanor to the all-new SP160 is its 130mm wide rear tyre which provides improved traction during acceleration. The inclusion of a sporty muffler with a chrome covering amplifies the stylish & sporty DNA of the motorcycle.



Honda SP160 Features

Its advanced digital meter keeps the rider updated with all the information on the go. The meter displays details like Clock, Service due indicator, Gear position indicator, side stand indicator, Fuel gauge and other mileage-related information such as average fuel mileage, fuel consumption and average speed. Also, it gets single-channel ABS.

Honda SP160 Specs

The rear mono shock suspension is housed below the seat and mounted on the advanced tough and flexible diamond frame. It offers superior riding comfort and excellent stability. Its high ground clearance (177mm) prevents engine & frame hitting surfaces on uneven roads. The longer & spacious seat (594mm) provides a comfortable ride experience to both rider as well as pillion. Its long wheelbase (1347mm) gives stability & comfortable riding experience. Powering the SP160 is a 160cc engine that belts out 13.5 Hp and 14.6 Nm.