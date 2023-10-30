Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh: Design, Specs, Price

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched ‘XL750 Transalp’ adventure touring motorcycle at an introductory price of Rs. 10,99,990 (ex-showroom). Inheriting the spirit of its illustrious predecessor, the Honda XL750 Transalp is designed to be at home anywhere - from the rush hour commute to an extended touring trip, from dusty trails to the mighty Himalayas. It will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.

Styling and Equipment:

In the town or around the world, Honda’s all-new XL750 Transalp carries forward the adventure from the iconic original Transalp of the 1980s. Its design exudes an unmistakable feeling of adventure touring in a package that works superbly on the road. With a dignified styling and tough angular design, it has been designed to be a perfect all-rounder that is accepted by ADV enthusiasts across the globe.

The XL750 Transalp is designed with a sense of unity. Its compact headlight, integrated windscreen and large tank shrouds balance a fearless expression & aerodynamic performance. The tough rear design is appropriate for the adventure style with an aluminum rear carrier and LED lighting system.

Honda’s latest adventure touring bike is equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT panel that intuitively shows a wealth of information, including a speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge & consumption, riding modes, engine parameters and more. This display is customizable as per the rider’s preference and the management can be done via the screen or the switchgear on the left handlebar.

Incorporated into this ADV is the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), which links the rider to their smartphone while on the move and allows voice management of calls, messages, music & navigation. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps and there’s automatic turn signal cancelling function as well.

Engine and Performance:

The XL750 Transalp’s all-round ability is derived from the company’s new 755cc liquid-cooled 270º crank in-line two-cylinder engine. It packs a great deal of Honda’s Japanese engineering prowess into a small space and provides substantial top end punch with mountains of torque in the low to mid rpm range. This motor churns 67.5 kW power & peak torque of 75 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

For razor-sharp pick-up and throttle response, XL750 Transalp’s patented Vortex flow ducts create a more uniform distribution from side scoops into the airbox, which then feeds downdraft intakes and 46mm diameter throttle bodies. The cylinders use a Ni-SiC (Nickel-Silicon Carbide) coating, as used on the CRF450R and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, to increase the engine’s efficiency.

Electronic aids running via Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system allow the rider to choose between 5 riding modes to select their preferred combination of Engine Power, Engine Braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with ABS & assist slipper clutch. The different riding modes include Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User, which can be adjusted according to one's own preferences.

Suspension, Brakes and Tyres:

Offering the optimal balance between stability and maneuverability, the XL750 Transalp’s lightweight steel diamond frame is engineered to achieve both ease of handling over short everyday commutes and comfort over long highway along with confidence-inspiring sturdiness on unpaved terrains. A 21-inch front wheel paired to an 18-inch rear wheel with spokes delivers versatility both on & off-road.

To ensure supple on-road performance and off-road bump absorption, this adventure tourer is equipped with Showa 43mm SFF-CA™ upside-down (USD) front forks and rear shock operating through Pro-Link. Braking duties are performed by dual 310mm wave discs with hydraulic 2-piston calipers at the front and a 256 mm single disc with 1-pot caliper at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Colours, Price and Availability:

The All-New Honda XL750 Transalp has been priced at Rs. 10,99,990 (introductory & ex-showroom, Gurugram). It will be available in two colour schemes that complement its adventure persona. They are - Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. Bookings are now open for the first 100 customers at HMSI’s exclusive BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) & Kolkata (West Bengal). Deliveries will begin from November 2023.