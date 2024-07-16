Stopping Your Speeding Bike: Brake Or Clutch First? Most Riders Misjudge!

Bike Braking Tips - Brake Or Clutch, Which To Use First: In India, the majority of people use bikes for daily commutes and office travel as it is cost-effective and helps avoid traffic jams. However, many people, even after years of riding, remain confused about braking, such as how to apply the brakes to stop the bike, when to press the clutch, or which one to press first— the brake or the clutch. Let's understand how you should use the bike's brake and clutch in different situations.

First Situation: Braking At High Speed

If your bike is at high speed and you need to stop or slow down suddenly, it's best to apply the brake first. If you feel the need to stop the bike or if the speed drops to the lowest level of the current gear, you should then press the clutch and shift to a lower gear. This is the best way to apply the brake without damaging any mechanical part of the bike. Not doing so might cause the bike to stall.

Second Situation: Braking At Normal Speed

If you are riding at a normal speed and need to brake briefly, just pressing the brake will suffice. There is no need to press the clutch. This situation typically occurs when you need to overcome a minor obstacle. However, if the speed drops to the lowest level of the current gear, then you need to engage the clutch for gear shifting.

Third Situation: Braking At Low Speed

If your bike is moving at low speed and you need to brake, press the clutch first and then the brake. If you apply the brake first, the bike might stall. This can be done while riding in the first or second gear.

By understanding these basic principles, you can improve your riding skills and reduce the risk of accidents.