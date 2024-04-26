How to Stop Your Car When Brakes Fail? Check Safety Tips

Driving a car is a skill and having good reflexes can be really helpful, especially in case of crisis management. A large number of accidents happen on the roads because of the brakes failure. However, if you come across such situation, you can save yourself by following these tips below:

Remain Calm In Crisis

If you are facing a sudden brake failure, staying calm is the first step that will help you save your life. Panicking in this situation can lead to errors, increasing the risk of accidents.

Blowing Horn

Immediately blow your horn to alert nearby drivers and pedestrians. This will aware the pedestrians and encourage others to maintain a safe distance.

Engine Braking

You can use engine braking by gradually shifting to lower gears. This technique will slow down your vehicle by utilizing the engine's resistance.

Applying the Emergency Brake

As your speed decreases and conditions permit, cautiously apply the emergency brake. Please avoid sudden or harsh movements to prevent further complications.

Safe Stopping Spots

If feasible, drive towards a side road or an empty area to safely come to a stop. This will minimize the danger to others

Avoiding Collision

If you feel that your vehicle will collide now, then aim for areas with minimal impact. You can utilize sand or soil piles to slow down the vehicle by driving onto it, reducing potential damage.