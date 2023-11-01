Hyundai Creta-Rivalling Citroen C3 Aircross Gets Rs 1 Lakh Discount: Deets Inside

Citroen’s newest entry in the Indian market is the C3 Aircross. Launched last month, the Hyundai Creta rival is already available with discounts worth Rs 99,999. The French carmaker’s 3-row SUV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh onwards, and it tops out at Rs 12.76 lakh. Bookings for the Citroen C3 Aircross started in September this year. Well, it is indeed a little too early for the car to get a small price cut in the form of discounts. However, there’s nothing wrong with encashing upon the festive season, when Indians make the most of their car purchase.

Citroen C3 Aircross Discount

The deal includes a free 5-year extended warranty or maintenance contract. As revealed by a dealer source, the consumers can opt for a bundle of Rs 30,000 cash benefit, Rs 25,000 worth 5-year extended warranty, and Rs 45,000 worth 5-year maintenance pack. In case, buyers are not interested in this bundle pack, they can straight-away opt for an upfront cash discount of Rs 90,000. Furthermore, the company is offering a unique loan facility, where the EMIs start from next year.

Citroen C3 Aircross Specs & Features

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross is a 1.2L Gen III Turbo Puretech110 engine that churns out a peak power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm of max torque. The car is only available with a manual gearbox as of now. As for features, it gets roof-mounted AC vents, a larger 17.78 cm TF LCD instrument cluster, and a 26 cm touchscreen infotainment unit. The latter comes with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

Citroen C3, C5 Aircross Discounts

The automaker is also offering deals on the C3 and C5 Aircross. The former gets benefits totalling to Rs 99,000, while the latter gets deals going up to Rs 2 lakh. Prices for the Citroen C3 and C5 Aircross start from Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 37.67 lakh, respectively.