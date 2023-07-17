Hyundai Exter First Drive Review: An Affordable Yet Feature-Packed Small SUV For India

There's a lot of excitement in the Indian market related to the arrival of the Hyundai Exter, a new SUV for the buyers. But then, there's also a confusion related to the segmentation of the vehicle. Some are calling it an entry-level SUV, some are calling it a sub-compact SUV, while others are calling it a micro SUV. But what matters is the fact that this car has really ignited a strong competition in the sub 4-metre SUV category of India.

Despite being the smallest and most affordable SUV from the South Korean automaker, the Hyundai Exter promises many first-in-the segment features among other things. I recently got a chance to experience the car in Jaipur to understand what makes the Hyundai Exter so special and here's our first drive review.





Hyundai Exter: Design

The very first thing that comes to my mind after looking at the Hyundai Exter is how young and peppy it looks! The SUV has a very squarish design language, giving it an SUV vibe, especially from the back profile, which is the best angle to look at the car, according to me. You get an old school large black coloured plate connecting the tail lamps & a large skid plate as well, giving it a solid appeal.

While the sides get large blacked out wheel arches, roof rails and 185 mm ground clearance, the front is a different ball game altogether. It has a modern appeal thanks to a thin black line connecting the H-shaped headlights, followed by an embossed EXTER name, a not so big & wide grille and a skid plate as well. However, the drooping profile fails to give the Exter a big SUV appeal from the front. Overall, the Hyundai Exter looks interesting, and modern, but lacks an SUV appeal.

Hyundai Exter: Cabin

Hyundai has always been at the forefront of launching feature rich cars in India and the Exter is no less. Despite being the smallest and most affordable SUV from the brand, it gets all the bells and whistles one seeks in a car of this segment. You get features like a cooled glovebox, a 8-inch infotainment system with the BlueLink connected car functionality, a 4.2-inch multi-info TFT display among many things.

For me, the stand out features has to be the voice-controlled Sunroof, and a Smart Dashcam with dual camera for selfie both of which are segment first. Also, the Hyundai Exter gets standard 6 airbags, again, a big thing for a car of this size and price point. In terms of other safety features, the Exter gets ESP, ESC, TPMS (Highline) and stuff.

Speaking on the practicality bit, anyone who is looking to buy an entry-level SUV over a hatchback, is primarily looking for practicality and in that sense, the Hyundai Exter provides a credible offering to the buyers. It gets a large space inside the cabin that is decent enough for 5-full grown adults. The boot is rated at 391-boot, which is one of the biggest not only in the sub-compact SUV space, but also a segment above.

Hyundai Exter: Engine

The Hyundai Exter is offered with two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine and the same engine with a CNG kit. While the petrol engine delivers 83 PS and 114 NM output, the CNG option delivers 69 PS and 95 NM of output. In terms of the gearbox option, there's a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed Smart AMT option. The highlight here is that the AMT, for the first time in India, comes with paddle shifters, a technology you see in the DCT gearbox.

In terms of the mileage, the petrol engine delivers 19.2 kmpl fuel efficiency, and the CNG version delivers 27.1 km/kg average. Speaking about the ride experience, I found the Exter extremely refined, with supremely controlled NVH levels. The moment you set your foot on the accelerator, you realize how smooth the motor is, and the gearbox complements it well.

The Hyundai Exter offers a very planted ride quality, combined with 185 mm ground clearance and refined suspension, soaking in most of the bumps and crevices. The steering feedback was on the lighter side as per my liking, but that has been the case with almost all the Hyundai cars. Overall, I really liked the driving dynamics and ride quality of the Hyundai Exter.

Verdict

First things first, what exactly is Hyundai Exter? Well, it's actually a sub 4-metre SUV that competes against Tata Punch and Citroen C3 and sits below the Venue, another sub 4- metre SUV in the Hyundai's product lineup. The Hyundai Exter is priced at Rs 6 lakh (Ex-showroom, introductory), which is similar to the Tata Punch, and a bit cheaper than the Citroen C3.

At this price point, the Hyundai Exter is coming with a young look, features like sunroof & standard 6 airbags and an incredible power unit with refined ride quality. Without any doubt, the Exter makes more sense over the premium hatchbacks and is a great package for those looking to spend less than Rs 10 lakh, but need a car high on practicality, features and comfort.