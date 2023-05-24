Hyundai Exter Launching In India On June 10: Gets Dual-Cam Dashcam, Sunroof

Hyundai Exter is the upcoming SUV from the South Korean carmaker that will take on the likes of the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The company has also showcased 1st in Segment features of Hyundai Exter. Well, the SUV will be launched on June 10, and the brand has announced that it will come with a smart electric sunroof and a dash cam with dual camera. Currently, bookings for the Hyundai Exter are open against a token amount of Rs 11,000, and the bookings can be made either online or offline.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “When you think outside, the canvas is unlimited and we have equipped Hyundai EXTER with just the right features that let you soak in the sights and capture those memorable experiences on the go. After receiving a terrific customer response on the images released so far, we are delighted to announce that Hyundai EXTER will be launched in India on 10th of July this year.”

The Hyundai Exter’s voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof will respond to voice commands like “Open Sunroof” or “I want to see the sky”. Also to help owners capture each memorable experience with Hyundai Exter, this SUV features a dashcam with dual cameras that boasts of front & rear cameras, a 5.84 cm (2.31”) LCD Display, Smartphone app-based connectivity and multiple recording modes.

Additionally, the dashcam also supports full HD video resolution and allows users to capture pictures from both the front and rear cameras. Dashcam with dual-camera features different recording options like Driving (Normal), Event (Safety) and Vacation (Timelapse)to enhance customer experience. Also, it is confirmed that the Hyundai Exter will come with 6 airbags as a standard fitment across the range.

Hyundai has confirmed to sell it with the famous 1.2L NA petrol engine that is used on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and i20. It puts out 83 PS against 113.8 Nm in petrol avatar and 69 PS against 95.2 Nm when used with CNG. Also, the motor will get the option of both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The micro-SUV could feature the much-anticipated 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the top-spec trims with full-blown 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. The gearbox option could be restricted to just a 6-speed MT.