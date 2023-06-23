Hyundai Exter Production Begins At Chennai Plant, India Launch On July 10

Hyundai has commenced the production of the Exter from HMIL’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company is ready to launch the Exter in the Indian market on July 10 to pit it against the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and more. The South Korean carmaker has already revealed the design of the Exter inside-out, but digitally. Furthermore, the variant line-up and features of the Exter are also confirmed. Therefore, the major excitement currently revolves around the prices, which will be out soon. However, here’s everything about this upcoming soon, which you should know.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Exterior

In the new image, the Exter can be seen donning a chunky rear skid plate, much like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The tail lamps on the Exter are squarish; they get a dumbbell-like glow pattern. A similar theme is used for the front LED DRLs as well. Strongly holding the place in between these tail lamps is a piano-black strip. The front end is boxy with dumb-bells-like LED DRLs. The bonnet is set high and flat, making the face look masculine. The headlamps are vertically-split units but sit rather high up the bonnet. Another chunky piece of design element on the front end is the silver scuff plate and bold ‘EXTER’ badging. Sideways, it is upright. Reminds of the Fiat Panda and for obvious reasons - WagonR.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Interior

The Exter gets a host of best-in-class claims. The Exter is equipped with a connected type 20.32 cm (8”) HD touchscreen and advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID and Hyundai Bluelink, offering over 60 connected features. The infotainment unit features in-built navigation and Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID displays a host of information related to drive statistics, TPMS (highline), Parking Distance, Door Open, Sunroof Open, 10 Regional + 2 Global languages as well as seatbelt reminder display for all seats.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Specs

Well, as of now, Hyundai has confirmed to sell it with the famous 1.2L NA petrol engine that is used on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and i20. It puts out 83 PS against 113.8 Nm in petrol avatar and 69 PS against 95.2 Nm when used with CNG. Also, the motor will get the option of both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The micro-SUV could feature the much-anticipated 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the top-spec trims with full-blown 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. The gearbox option could be restricted to just a 6-speed MT.