Hyundai Exter SUV Officially Revealed: All You Need To Know - Design, Engine, Price & More

The market for SUVs is expanding at quite some pace. The appetite for this body style is high, and thus, carmakers want to sell SUVs in every shape and size. The most affordable form remains the micro-SUV space, which is currently dominated by the Tata Punch and sees participation from Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. But with the Hyundai Exter, South Koreans have announced plans to join the game. In fact, Hyundai has made a rather strong arrival without taking much time to register participation. Now, the Exter is officially revealed, and the automaker is accepting bookings for it against a token of Rs 11,000. But should you book one right away? Read on and find out.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Good To Look At?

The front end is boxy with dumb-bells-like LED DRLs. The bonnet is set high and flat, making the face look masculine. The headlamps are vertically-split units but sit rather high up the bonnet. Another chunky piece of design element on the front end is the silver scuff plate and bold ‘EXTER’ badging. Sideways, it is upright. Reminds of the Fiat Panda and for obvious reasons - WagonR. Yes, tall-boy architecture is used here. The rear end will don chunky headlamps with scuff plates. Also, black cladding, roof rails, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lighting elements and like will accentuate its bold appeal.

2023 Hyundai Exter: A Premium Cabin?

In the typical Hyundai propaganda, the feature list will be the longest in the segment. It is highly likely to get a semi-digital instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, steering-mounted audio controls, Arkamys sound system, reverse parking camera, sunroof and more. Also, the cabin will be spacious, given its boxy outline. The word ‘practicality’ is expected to be the go-to nature of the cabin.

2023 Hyundai Exter: What Will The Bonnet House?

Well, as of now, Hyundai has confirmed to sell it with the famous 1.2L NA petrol engine that is used on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and i20. It puts out 83 PS against 113.8 Nm in petrol avatar and 69 PS against 95.2 Nm when used with CNG. Also, the motor will get the option of both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The micro-SUV could feature the much-anticipated 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the top-spec trims with full-blown 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output. The gearbox option could be restricted to just a 6-speed MT.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Price, Launch Date, Rivals

As discussed earlier, the Hyundai Exter will rival the Citroen C3, Tata Punch, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, upon its launch, which is expected in Q3 (August). As for prices, a starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh, ex-showroom. It may top out at around Rs 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the Exter are already open for a token of Rs 11,000.