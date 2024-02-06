Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Unveiled, Check Out Upgraded Features

In a strategic move, Hyundai has introduced a new Sportz (O) trim to its i20 lineup in India. The company has enhanced the popular hatchback with a host of additional features. The new variant looks quite similar to the older variant which was launched in September 2023. Let’s take a look at what this new i20 variant has to offer.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Features

Visually, the Sportz (O) maintains the sleek design of the standard Sportz variant. However, the distinguishing factor is the inclusion of a single-pane sunroof, a feature previously reserved for the higher Asta and Asta (O) variants. Despite being priced Rs 35,000 higher than the Sportz trim, the Sportz (O) promises to offer a compelling package with its added features.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Feature Upgrades

The Sportz (O) trim stands out with the incorporation of a single-pane sunroof, providing a touch of luxury to this mid-range variant. Additionally, it boasts a wireless charger for added convenience and faux leather finish on the armrests, enhancing the overall interior aesthetics. The existing features from the Sportz variant, such as a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, and a rear parking camera, are also retained.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Powertrain Specifications

Under the hood, the Sportz (O) is powered by the reliable 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. However, it is noteworthy that this variant is exclusively available with a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine generates 83hp, ensuring a smooth and efficient driving experience.

Safety remains a priority in the Sportz (O) with the inclusion of six airbags, ABS, EBD, hill-start assist, ESC, and Vehicle Stability Management Control. While it features 16-inch steel wheels, the sound system consists of front and rear speakers with front tweeters, foregoing the premium Bose sound system available in higher variants.

The Sportz (O) comes with a price tag of Rs 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for monotone paint options, while the dual-tone variants are priced slightly higher at Rs 8.88 lakh.

Competing in the premium hatchback segment, the Hyundai i20 facelift rivals popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and the Tata Altroz. Notably, the Altroz stands out as the only competitor offering a turbo-petrol engine option among these choices. The i20 N Line, on the other hand, exclusively houses the 120hp turbo-petrol engine, adding a performance-oriented option to the lineup.