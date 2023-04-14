Hyundai India Announces Name For Its Upcoming SUV, To Be Called 'Exter'

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India's second largest carmaker and the largest exporter has announced the name of its upcoming SUV – Hyundai Exter. The Hyundai Exter is a sub-compact SUV from the South Korean automaker and was earlier called Casper, as per various media reports. The Hyundai Casper will join the growing segment where Tata Punch and Citroen C3 are available. Also, Maruti Suzuki Fronx will try to lure sub-compact SUV buyers towards itself with the Baleno-based offering. Now Hyundai will enter the segment for the first time.

The Hyundai Exter SUV will join the growing SUV lineup of the brand that includes models like Venue in the compact SUV segment, Creta in mid-size SUV segment, Alcazar in premium 6/7-seater SUV segment, Kona Electric in EV segment and Tucson in the premium SUV segment.

The Hyundai Exter will sit below the Hyundai Venue in the lineup and has been teased officially for the first time, revealing the body silhouette, revealing the SUV will not have a boxy design. The SUV has been spotted testing multiple times, highlighting the exterior design of the car.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai EXTER that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai EXTER is the 8th model in our line up with a SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales”