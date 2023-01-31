Hyundai Installs Ultra-Fast EV Chargers on Delhi-Chandigarh, Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highways

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has announced the installation of its Ultra-High Speed Public EV Charging Network across key highways and cities in India. HMIL has installed the first two Ultra-Fast Public Charging stations across Hyderabad-Vijayawada (Narketpalle) and Delhi- Chandigarh (Kurukshetra) highways. Each fast charging station will comprise one unit of DC 150 kW Ultra-Fast Charger and one unit of DC 60 kW High-Speed Charger. HMIL further said they aim to set up 10 Ultra-Fast Public Charging Stations in first-half of CY2023 and will continue expansion to other cities and highways.

All electric vehicle owners in India can avail the quick charging facility at these chargers. Hyundai EV owners, on the other hand, can access the charging stations on Hyundai’s own Charger Management System in myHyundai App, for easy finding, pre-booking charging slots, digital payment, remote charging status monitoring, etc. All the charging stations are managed and operated by Hyundai Motor India Ltd in partnership with ChargeZone.

The Hyundai branded station with an attractive charging tariff are installed at locations having adequate customer amenities like coffee shops/ restaurants. These charging stations are also manned with marshals for assisting EV users 24x7 to enable a seamless charging experience. The newly launched Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% charge within 21 minutes, at these charging stations.

Commenting on the installation of Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are delighted to take another step in the direction of strengthening the Indian Government’s resolve for Electrification, that will enrich and augment the electric mobility lifestyle for EV adopters.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has been persistent in its efforts to enhance customer convenience by installing Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations at strategic public locations across highways and cities. With the recent launch of the globally acclaimed, the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5 and HMI’s commitment to expanding its EV portfolio by 2028, we will catalyze our initiative of building a sustainable ecosystem for India’s transition towards electric mobility, and continue taking our customers ‘Beyond Mobility’.’’