Hyundai Kona EV, Grand i10, Aura, i20 get cheaper by up to Rs 1.5 lakh: Huge discounts on offer

South-Korean auto manufacturer Hyundai is on a path of growth. The automaker registered a year-on-year growth of 29 percent in November 2022. To further aid this momentum, Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on its various car models. The offers include its various cars like Grand i10 Nios, i20, Kona Electric, and Aura. For a change, CNG versions of Aura and Grand i10 Nios have also been covered in offers. The discount offers consist of corporate benefits, cash discounts, and exchange bonuses.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Before the launch of its facelift, the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV is being offered a discount of up to Rs 1.50 lakh. The offers come without any corporate or exchange benefits. The electric SUV is one of the major models in its segment and offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 452 km. The range can be credited to a 39 kWh lithium-ion battery pack producing 136 hp and 395 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 63,000. This offer consists of a cash discount of Rs 50,000 for the (1.0-litre engine variant), exchange bonuses worth Rs 10,000, and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount. Consumers looking forward to CNG or 1.2-litre versions can have discounts of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura sedan is on offer with a discount of up to Rs 43,000. This offer includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000 for the CNG version, exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 for the 1.2-lire and CNG variants, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Moreover, the petrol version of the car gets discounts of Rs 20,000.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai is providing a total discount of up to Rs 30,000 on both petrol and diesel i20 models. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. However, the benefits are only available on the hatchback's mid-spec Magna and Sportz trims.