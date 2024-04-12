Advertisement
Hyundai Launches Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition; Check Features, Specifications And Other Details

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyundai has recently launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition. It is priced at Rs 6.93 lakh for the manual variant and Rs 7.58 lakh for the AMT variant (ex-showroom). Read here to know more about this Corporate Edition vehicle.

Features

The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. 
The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition boasts subtle yet noticeable exterior updates compared to the Magna trim. It includes 15-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers, a black radiator grille, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, LED taillamps, and LED DRLs. The addition of a corporate emblem on the tailgate distinguishes it from other i10 variants. It is available in seven monotone colour options, including a new Amazon Grey shade.

Interior Enhancements

The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition offers a dual-tone interior with a grey shade. Its cabin includes amenities such as driver seat height adjustment, footwell lighting, front room lamp, front passenger seat back pocket, an 8.89 cm Speedometer with multi-information display, a 17.14 cm touchscreen display with steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, a 4-speaker audio system, and a USB charging port. Safety is also prioritized with 6 airbags as standard, a tyre pressure monitoring system, 3-point seat belts for all occupants, ABS with EBD, and central door locking.

 Specifications

Under the hood, the Corporate Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This engine delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Notably, this variant does not offer a CNG powertrain option.

