Hyundai New i20 Vs Maruti Baleno: Check Key Difference Between These Hatchbacks

Hyundai has introduced the i20 Sportz (O) in India, setting the starting price at INR 8.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This model expands the Sportz lineup, available exclusively with a manual transmission. Customers can choose between single and dual-tone colors, with the dual-tone option costing slightly more at INR 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Key Features and Engine Details

The i20 Sportz (O) comes powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, generating 82 horsepower and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This new variant is priced ₹35,000 above the standard Sportz model, adding features such as a wireless charger, leatherette door armrests, and a sunroof for extra comfort and convenience.

i20's Market Position and Pricing Range

The i20 is available in several trims: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O), with prices ranging from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportz (O) variant joins this lineup, aiming to compete with popular models like the Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz, with Baleno being the top seller in its category.

Maruti Baleno's Offerings

The Baleno's pricing starts from ₹6.61 lakh and goes up to ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom), available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims. It offers six color options and includes a 1.2-liter petrol engine similar to the i20.

Hyundai's Record Sales in January

Hyundai achieved its highest-ever sales in January 2024, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. Sales jumped from 50,106 units in January 2023 to 57,118 units this year, showcasing Hyundai's growing popularity in the market.