Hyundai

Hyundai offering Holi discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on Santro, i20 and more

After Tata, Mahindra and other manufacturers, Hyundai has also announced discount offers on its various models, including mostly the hatchbacks.

Hyundai Motors India has announced new Holi discounts on their various models for March 2022. The discount offered by the Korean automaker comes as an effort to boost the sales numbers. The latest discount offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts depending on the model you choose to buy.

Details of Hyundai discount offer in March 2022

Starting with one of the most loved hatchbacks from Hyundai, Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the Era variant. However, there is no discount on the CNG variant. All other variants from MY 2022 get a cash discount of Rs 15,000. Similarly, the MY2021 models get a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The other hatchback Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant. However, a cash discount of Rs 10,000 is available on the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.2-litre turbo-diesel variants. The CNG variants have been isolated from the discount offers.

The 1.0L turbo-petrol version of the Hyundai Aura receives a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, but the CNG variant does not. The cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel models.

Hyundai's top hatchback, the i20, is getting Rs. 25,000 cash discount, but only on the 1.0L petrol iMT models (MY2021 model only). There are no official discounts available for the i20 N Line, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tuscon, or Kona EV.

But this is not all you have an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 on Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and i20 (1.0L iMT and 1.5L MT variants only) for MY2022 models. The MY2021 models get a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

