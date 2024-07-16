Hyundai Punches Hard At Tata Punch: Launches Exter CNG With 2 Cylinders And More Boot Space - Price & Features

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo: Tata Motors was the first company to launch CNG cars with twin-cylinder technology in India, which helped to accommodate more boot space in its CNG cars. Now, Hyundai Motors has used the Dual-cylinder CNG technology in the Exter.

The Exter competes with the Tata Punch in the market. The Punch's CNG variant features two small CNG cylinders, and now the Hyundai Exter will also come with two small CNG cylinders, offering more boot space than before, which could make a dent in Tata Punch CNG sales.

Hyundai has launched the Exter with dual-cylinder CNG, called Exter Hy-CNG Duo, at a starting price of Rs 8,50,300 (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants: S, SX, and EXTER KNIGHT SX, bringing practical usage of the boot space sufficing the travel needs of the customers.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo: Price

-- Exter Hy-CNG Duo S: Rs 8,50,300 (ex-showroom)

-- Exter Hy-CNG Duo SX: 9,23,300 (ex-showroom)

-- Exter Hy-CNG Duo Knight SX: 9,38,200 (ex-showroom)



Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo: Powertrain

It is powered by a 1.2 l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with 5-speed manual transmission, delivering 69PS of power and 95.2Nm of torque. The SUV returns a fuel efficiency of 27.1 Km/kg (ARAI Tested). It comes equipped with a company-fitted CNG system with an Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU), ensuring a seamless drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG and vice versa.

Hyundai Exter Key Features

It boasts a range of features, such as the Smart Electric Sunroof, LED DRLs and LED tail lamp, Automatic AC, 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, 6 airbags, TPMS, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control, and much more.

Commenting on the new EXTER Hy-CNG Duo, Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are excited to launch our entry SUV- EXTER with Dual cylinder CNG technology."