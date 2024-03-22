If you have a Creta SUV or a Verna Sedan, then your vehicle might be recalled. Hyundai has announced a recall for 7,698 units of the Creta SUV and Verna Sedan. The recall affects variants with 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engines and CVT automatic gearboxes manufactured between February 13, 2023, and June 6, 2023.

Reason For Recall

The recall of the Creta SUV and Verna Sedan is due to concerns about a potential flaw in the electronic oil pump controller, which could impact the performance of the electronic oil pump. While this issue has not been confirmed, Hyundai dealerships are expected to contact affected customers. Customers can also check with their local Hyundai dealership or call 1800-114-645 to determine if their Creta or Verna is included in the recall.

Safety Advice and Engine Options

It is advisable for owners to promptly check if their vehicle is affected by the recall and schedule an inspection if necessary for optimal vehicle performance. Recently, Kia India too, recalled a batch consisting of 4,300 units of the Seltos SUV for a similar issue.

Apart from the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Creta and Verna also come with options like a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. These engines are available with 6-speed manual transmission (MT), 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission options.