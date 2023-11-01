Hyundai Records Sales Of 68,728 Units, Notices Increase Of 18 Percent In October

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its total wholesales rose 18 percent year-on-year to 68,728 units in October. The South Korean automaker had dispatched 58,006 units in October 2022.

Its domestic sales increased by 15 percent to 55,128 units last month from 48,001 units in the same month a year ago. Exports rose 36 percent year-on-year to 13,600 units in October this year.

"The recent announcement of standardizing of six airbags across all Hyundai models and variants has been extremely well received by our valued customers.

"Also, the supply situation is back to full normalcy, and our network is geared up to delight customers with the delivery of their favourite Hyundai cars," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said its sales increased by 66 percent year-on-year to 21,879 units in October. The company had dispatched 13,143 units in October 2022.

Last month, the company sold 20,542 units in the domestic market and exported 1,337 units, TKM said in a statement.