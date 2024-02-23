Hyundai TO Launch Creta N Line On March 11: Check Details

Hyundai, the renowned automobile manufacturer, has set the automotive world abuzz with its latest announcement regarding the much-anticipated launch of the Hyundai Creta N Line. Scheduled to hit the markets on March 11, 2024, this new iteration of the Creta promises to elevate the driving experience with its sportier design and enhanced performance. With over 60,000 bookings already in line for the facelifted version of the Creta, the introduction of the N Line variant adds another layer of excitement for enthusiasts and prospective buyers alike.

Hyundai Creta N Line Engine

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta N Line boasts a potent 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This powertrain delivers a remarkable performance, generating a maximum power of 158 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 – 3,500 rpm. The engine will be paired with a choice of transmission options including a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, enhancing both efficiency and driving dynamics.

Mechanical Upgrades

In addition to its visual updates, the Hyundai Creta N Line will also benefit from mechanical enhancements aimed at enhancing driving dynamics and handling. Strengthened suspension components promise improved stability and control, ensuring a more engaging driving experience for enthusiasts. Furthermore, a separate exhaust system will be installed to optimize performance and deliver a more exhilarating exhaust note, further accentuating the sporty nature of the vehicle.

Hyundai Creta N Line Interior

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Creta N Line receives a host of upgrades to elevate the driving experience. A new N Line steering wheel, wrapped in premium leather with red stitching, sets the tone for the sporty interior theme. Red inserts on the dashboard and surrounding the infotainment system add a touch of flair, while a redesigned gear lever exclusive to the N Line variant further enhances the overall driving experience.