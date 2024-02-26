Hyundai Unveils Refreshed i20 N Line Facelift in Europe: Check Details

Hyundai has recently introduced the facelifted i20 N Line in Europe, showcasing several subtle yet impactful cosmetic enhancements to this sporty hatchback compared to its predecessor. It is noteworthy that the Korean car manufacturer Hyundai introduced the refreshed i20 in India in September of the previous year. Meanwhile, anticipation is high for the updated i20 N Line to make its debut on Indian roads by the conclusion of this year.

i20 N Line Facelift Exterior

In its latest iteration, the 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line undergoes minor exterior refinements that add to its dynamic appeal. Notable changes include a redesigned front grille with a new pattern and upgraded 17-inch alloy wheels. Retaining its distinctive N Line elements, such as the 'N Line' badge on the grille and sporty bumper, the updated model now boasts striking red accents on the chrome-decorated exhaust tips and side skirts. Hyundai enthusiasts will have the option to choose from nine vibrant color selections, further enhancing the personalization possibilities.

Interior Upgrades

Stepping into the cabin of the 2024 i20 N Line, drivers and passengers are greeted by an all-black interior adorned with red contrasting highlights. The sporty ambiance is accentuated by red stitching on the door pads and seats, elevating the overall aesthetic. While the core features remain largely unchanged, the new i20 N Line introduces multi-color ambient lighting to enhance the interior ambiance. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with N-Line specific sports seats, a sporty gear shift lever, aluminium sports pedals, and a perforated leather N Line steering wheel, emphasizing both comfort and performance.

i20 N Line Facelift Performance

Under the hood, the 2024 i20 N Line maintains its powerful 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. This engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, ensures an exhilarating driving experience synonymous with the N Line pedigree. Whether navigating urban streets or tackling winding roads, the i20 N Line offers agility, responsiveness, and a distinctly sporty feel.