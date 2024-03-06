NewsAuto
HYUNDAI

Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Variant Launched under Rs 10 Lakh: Check Features, Performance And Other Details

Notable features of the Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant include 16-inch wheels, a sleek dark chrome grille, and an exclusive 'Executive' badge at the rear. 

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyundai has recently unveiled its latest addition to the Venue lineup in India with the launch of the Executive Turbo variant, alongside updates to the Venue S (O) Turbo trim. It is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom. Read here to know more details.

Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant Features 

The Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant boasts several exterior enhancements to distinguish itself on the road. Notable features include 16-inch wheels, a sleek dark chrome grille, and an exclusive 'Executive' badge at the rear. 
The interior of the Hyundai Venue Executive comes with an 8-inch infotainment system offering wireless smartphone connectivity and a digital cluster for added convenience. Rear AC vents ensure optimal comfort for all occupants, while steering-mounted controls put essential functions at the driver's fingertips. Furthermore, the inclusion of six airbags, ESC, hill start assist, and TPMS underscores Hyundai's commitment to safety.

Performance and Transmission

Under the hood, both the Venue Executive Turbo and the updated S (O) Turbo pack a punch with a potent 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. While the Executive variant comes exclusively with a manual gearbox, the S (O) Turbo offers the flexibility of an optional DCT gearbox, catering to diverse driving preferences.

Enhanced Features for S (O) Turbo Variant

Hyundai has also enhanced the appeal of the Venue S (O) Turbo trim by introducing additional features to elevate the overall driving experience. Notable upgrades include the addition of an electric sunroof and map lamps for both the driver and passenger, further enhancing comfort and convenience on every journey.

