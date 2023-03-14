Hyundai Verna Available At Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh; Aura, Nios Get Upto Rs 33,000 Off

The financial year will soon come to an end, and carmakers want to give their last shot to score as much as they can. On this note, discounts are surprisingly higher than our expectations. In fact, Hyundai is extending multiple benefits on car purchase this month. Sadly, the brand is not offering deals on all of its models, only a select few cars get to be a part of this list. But don’t be disappointed, read on to find out what the South Korean carmaker has in its bag for those getting a Hyundai to their homes this month.

Starting with the Hyundai i20, the hatchback is on sale with two engine options - 1.2L Kappa NA petrol and 1.0L Turbo-petrol. The hatchback is available with discounts going up to Rs 20,000, comprising an upfront cash benefit of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,00. These variants are only available for Magna and Sportz variants only.

Next on the list is the Hyundai Aura, which is on sale with a price cut of Rs 33,000 for CNG variants. The deal includes Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 exchange bonus for both CNG and petrol trims. However, the CNG trims get an additional Rs 20,000 cash benefit, whereas Rs 10,000 cash benefit is offered for petrol variants. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift, on the other hand, is available with benefits of up to Rs 13,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a Rs 3,000 corporate benefit.

Also read - Rapper Badshah Reveals Why He Doesn't Drive His Rs 6 Crore Rolls Royce Wraith Luxury Car: Watch Video

The Hyundai Verna is ready to receive a generation change, and therefore, the model is ready to break veils on March 21. However, the outgoing model is currently available with benefits going up to Rs 1 lakh. Well, the Verna in the new-gen model will be longer than the existing models. In fact, it will have the longest wheelbase in its segment, along with the segment-leading boot space.