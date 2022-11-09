‘I apologise…’ Nitin Gadkari over poor road condition in Madhya Pradesh- WATCH

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, during a public speech, apologised to citizens over the condition of the roads in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla. The whole video of the speech was shared online and is now making headlines for the gesture. During his speech, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways not only apologised for the poorly built stretch of highway but also ordered a new contract for the project. This action received public affirmation in the form of applause following the public speech. The speech came during the Minister's visit to Mandala to give a start to five road projects worth Rs 1,261 crore.

During his speech, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "If there is a mistake... one should apologise. Part of the road stretch from Mandla to Jabalpur - a two-lane project from Barela to Mandla - is being built at the cost of ₹400 crore, but I am not satisfied with it." Followed by which the public applauded the humble gesture.

Also read: 'Trying best to reduce accidents by 50 percent...' Nitin Gadkari says Road Ministry focusing on THESE measures

Ensuring that the road will be in a better condition, Nitin Gadkari said, "You are facing difficulties. I have spoken to the authorities in this matter. Whatever work is left would be suspended after a mutual discussion, and the work done previously will be repaired."

During his trip to Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari inaugurated 13 road projects in the districts of Jabalpur and Mandla, totaling 5315 crore. He unveiled eight 214 km of road projects totaling 4,054 crores in Jabalpur. Shivraj Chouhan, the chief minister, welcomed the union minister and urged the centre to accept fresh plans to link the region near Kanha to major routes.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister is also going to inaugurate Bihar's first expressway on November 14. The 189-km expressway will start from Amas in Aurangabad district, located on Delhi-Kolkata NH-19, and will go all the way to NH-27 at the Nawada village in Darbhanga district, crossing seven districts, including Arwal, Jehanabad, Patna, Vaishali, and Samastipur.