'Trying best to reduce accidents by 50 percent...' Nitin Gadkari says Road Ministry focusing on THESE measures

We're trying our best to reduce accidents in India by 50%’ says Nitin Gadkari, Road Ministry to focus on THESE measures to increase road safety. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Road accidents have been on a rise in India due to various reasons including reckless driving to bad road infrastructure. Government has been trying its best to reduce road accidents by going as far as they can by mandating wearing rear seat belts to working on road infrastructure. Recently, Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pointed out that one important problem is that there's no fear of the law among some sort of people, which has led to an increase in accidents. Further, the Minister stated that people should obey rules as the Ministry aims to reduce accidents by 50 percent. 

"People should obey the rules, one important problem is that there's no fear of the law among some sort of people. We aim to reduce 50% of accidents," Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in a statement. Gadkari also pointed out that there are around 5 lakh accidents and most victims belong to the age group of 18-34. 

"We have 5 lakh road accidents, mostly people from the age group 18-34 are victims. We're trying our best to reduce accidents still I'm not satisfied. People need to be educated & we're focusing on road engineering & emergency services as well," Nitin Gadkari said. 

Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said his target is to construct 60 kilometres of highways per day. Gadkari further said good road infrastructure creates prosperity and employment.

"We are constructing 40 kilometers of highways per day, our target is to construct 60 kilometers of highways per day," he said at an event organised by Entrepreneurs' Organisation Gurugram Chapter.

