India Bike Week Scheduled For 6th, 7th December 2024 In Goa

2024 India Bike Week: The 2024 edition of IBW (India Bike Week) is scheduled for 6th and 7th December 2024 in Vagator, Goa. Ticket prices are set to go up to Rs 3,499 for a weekend pass and Rs. 2,699 for single-day entry from November 23. The bike event will witness high-adrenaline races, music performances, new bike and accessory unveils. Notably, it is one of the largest motorcycle community events in the country, which happens every year and this will be the 11th edition of the event.

According to the official release, "There will be 2 FMSCI affiliated races – IBW Hill Climb presented by Reise Moto, and the Flat Track Race developed jointly with Harley-Davidson." It further said, "All competitors must register for the race at a total cost of Rs 1,250 for Flat Track and Rs 1,000 for Hill Climb inclusive of the FMSCI Racing License. Total prize money up for grabs from all races is Rs 12 lakhs."

Additionally, brands like Hero MotoCorp, KTM, Brixton, Nexx, and Reise will have some exciting unveils/launches at the festival, the official statement said, adding that the Harley-Davidson will be showing Custom Kings, customised motorcycles from HOG, while Hero MotoCorp is set to showcase the finest modified Xpulse motorcycles and inspiring rally rider stories which will be chosen through an exciting online contest known as "Xpulse Fanatics" launching this week.

Last year, 2023 India Bike Week witnessed several launches/unveils including the Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki W175 Street, Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, and more