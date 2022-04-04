India-bound new Renault Duster SUV digitally rendered, here’s how it looks

Renault Duster was one of the most popular SUV models sold by the French automaker in India, and it has been in production for over a decade. Since 2010, the Renault Duster (Dacia Duster in the international market) has sold more than 2 million units worldwide. Hence, in 2024, Renault plans to deliver a new all-new third-generation car that retains the brand's affordability and off-road capabilities while adding new technology and improving its refinement.

Carscoops has published a rendering of the all-new-Duster's design, and the artist was clearly inspired by the Dacia Bigster. Compared to Bigster, Duster will be somewhat smaller in size. Duster's general design is kept boxy to give it a more SUV-like appearance, and the front grille is shaped like the lights, giving it an eye-catching appearance.

It also features a muscular bumper, LED headlights, and a honeycomb-shaped grille with silver skid plates on front. New dual-tone alloy wheels complete the upgrade, and since the SUV has five doors, the artist added a second-row door handle on the pillar since no handles are on the rear doors.

Like the front, the rear of the car also has a muscular appearance and silver skid plates. The car's LED tail lights are drawn in the shape of a Y. To be clear, this is just a rendering, and Duster's next generation may look quite different from this. However, the Indian version will have the Renault badge instead of the one seen in this rendering.

Under the CMF-B architecture, Renault will develop the next Duster and modify it for Indian use. All-new Duster is scheduled to be introduced in India by 2023-2024 and will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV300. There is a good chance that the upcoming Renault Duster could be powered by a petrol-hybrid engine to match strict BS6 norms.

