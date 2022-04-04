हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Renault Duster

India-bound new Renault Duster SUV digitally rendered, here’s how it looks

A third-generation Duster is expected to arrive in India by the end of 2024. Renault introduced its second-generation Duster in 2017 and provided a mid-cycle facelift in 2021.

India-bound new Renault Duster SUV digitally rendered, here’s how it looks
Image Source: Carscoops

Renault Duster was one of the most popular SUV models sold by the French automaker in India, and it has been in production for over a decade. Since 2010, the Renault Duster (Dacia Duster in the international market) has sold more than 2 million units worldwide. Hence, in 2024, Renault plans to deliver a new all-new third-generation car that retains the brand's affordability and off-road capabilities while adding new technology and improving its refinement. 

Carscoops has published a rendering of the all-new-Duster's design, and the artist was clearly inspired by the Dacia Bigster. Compared to Bigster, Duster will be somewhat smaller in size. Duster's general design is kept boxy to give it a more SUV-like appearance, and the front grille is shaped like the lights, giving it an eye-catching appearance.

It also features a muscular bumper, LED headlights, and a honeycomb-shaped grille with silver skid plates on front. New dual-tone alloy wheels complete the upgrade, and since the SUV has five doors, the artist added a second-row door handle on the pillar since no handles are on the rear doors.

Like the front, the rear of the car also has a muscular appearance and silver skid plates. The car's LED tail lights are drawn in the shape of a Y. To be clear, this is just a rendering, and Duster's next generation may look quite different from this. However, the Indian version will have the Renault badge instead of the one seen in this rendering.

Under the CMF-B architecture, Renault will develop the next Duster and modify it for Indian use. All-new Duster is scheduled to be introduced in India by 2023-2024 and will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV300. There is a good chance that the upcoming Renault Duster could be powered by a petrol-hybrid engine to match strict BS6 norms.

