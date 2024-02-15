trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721704
HELICOPTER MEDICAL SERVICES

India To Launch Its First Helicopter Emergency Medical Service In Uttarakhand, Announces Jyotiraditya Scindia

India's first Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) will be started from Uttarakhand, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed today, February 15.

 

Feb 15, 2024
India is all set to inaugurate its first Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in Uttarakhand. This service will be operated from All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. Through implementing HEMS, the government aims to extend medical assistance and trauma care services to a broader spectrum of the population.

Helicopter Emergency Medical Services in Uttarakhand

Assuring Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia affirmed the forthcoming construction of an integrated airport facility at the Uttarakhand airport.

In a video shared on the X platform (Formerly Twitter), Scindia said, "I want to inform the people of Uttarakhand that the country's first HEMS service will be launched from the state.”

 

A helicopter will be stationed under the service at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from where it will be sent anywhere within a radius of 150 km to airlift anyone who has met with an accident to the medical facility.

"Assembly and certification of the helicopter to be deployed for the purpose is underway. It is on my dashboard. It is entirely my concern now not yours," he said.

Furthermore, Mr. Scindia revealed the initiation of another initiative in response to the state government's appeal for air connectivity from Hindon Air Base to Pithoragarh.

He informed that the bidding process for this route has been concluded, and the final allocation will be determined following a thorough assessment as part of the UDAN scheme.

The helicopter emergency services will be an invaluable source in swiftly transporting patients during the crucial 'golden hour' after accidents, ensuring timely access to expert medical care.

