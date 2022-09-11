Indian Army's IMPRESSIVE engineering! Builds bridge on Indus River for vehicle movement - Watch Video
Watch video: Indian Army's IMPRESSIVE engineering! Builds bridge on Indus River for heavy vehicle movement, netizens applauds.
After years of hardwork Indian Army shows impressive engineering skills as it builds bridge on Indus River for vehicle movement. Recently, a video went viral on twitter which shows years of hardwork put together in a few seconds. Currently, the video has over 20K views, netizens take over comments' section.
#WATCH | Indian Army's corps of engineers build a bridge on the Indus river in the Ladakh sector
(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/eVbcDZyA4K — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022
More details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
