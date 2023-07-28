Cozy Wanderlust: YouTuber Turns SUV Into Bedroom — Leaves Internet Awestruck

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that India brims with creativity and innovation. When creative minds combine their talents with other skills, the results lead to unimaginable ideas and inventions. Motor vloggers, with their imaginative flair, frequently share incredible videos on YouTube. Their experiments with various vehicles captivate adventure enthusiasts and car lovers alike. In one such viral video, Deepak Gupta, a “full-time traveler, YouTuber, and moto vlogger,” displays his creative prowess by transforming a five-door Jimny SUV into a cozy bedroom. The video has gone viral and it receiving a lot of positive feedback on YouTube.

Man Stuns Everyone With His Experiment

In the video uploaded on YouTube, Deepak, along with his wife, can be seen transforming the interior of his car to create a cozy camping setup. The couple demonstrate the step-by-step process to accommodate a full-size mattress inside their Maruti Suzuki Jimny. First, they open the rear door of the car and remove the cover hiding the wrenches for the wheel nuts. Mobbing next, they removed the middle seat to create space for the mattress. As the video proceeds, the couple can be seen unbolting the top half of the middle-row seats. Once the seats are removed and adjusted, Deepak puts a mattress in the space which has been covered with a bedsheet. His wife helps him to fill the spaces with pillows. The video ends with the couple eagerly presenting their new camping arrangement to their mother.

Netizens’ Appreciative Comments

The video has left people stunned. Shared on July 23, it has accumulated close to 82,000 views along with nearly 3,000 likes. Many people have also dropped their reactions, filled with appreciation for the commendable approach of the couple.

One of the comments read, “You are really did great and hard work in daily life and routine Deepak bhai. It is amazing video and some inspirational. The quality of this video is truly on the other level. Keep doing your best work Deepak Bhai.”

Another user wrote, “Nice vlog and full enjoyment also always encouraged so stay safe keep up dg bhai.”

Another user also had a suggestion for the couple as they wrote, “I think u can do bed setup of only back seats folded, for that no need to remove back seats n u can keep it permanent. No need to do again n again.”