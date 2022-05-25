Indian rapper Badshah drives home a brand-spankingly new Lamborghini Urus

In the last couple of days, multiple exotic cars have made their way to the homes of celebrated Bollywood artists. The newest on the list is the Badshah, making his way to the headline with his newest possession - Lamborghini Urus. The Indian rapper also owns a handful of other expensive sets of wheels. Very recently, he has bought the new Audi Q8. Other examples in his garage include a Jeep Wrangler, Rolls Royce Wraith, Porsche 718 Cayman, and others. Also, Badshah already had an Urus in the Rosso Anteros shade, which was bought from the pre-owned market.

The new Lamborghini Urus finished in the Nero Noctis paint scheme replaces the old one. To take the delivery of his new vehicle, Badshah reached the Lamborghini dealership in an auto-rickshaw. Talking of the Urus, it is the best-selling model of the Italian supercar maker. The company recently announced that it managed to sell 100 units of the SUV in the least amount of time ever.

The Urus is underpinned by the same architecture that is also used for models like the Audi RSQ8, Porsche Cayenne, and even Bentley Bentayga. However, the Lambo SUV remains the most dynamic of the lot. With a big-fat 4,000cc V8 sitting under the hood along with two turbochargers, the power output peaks at 650 PS. The Urus’ motor develops 850 Nm of torque, and it comes paired to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

For the prices, starting from Rs. 3.55 Crore, the Urus manages to find space in the garages of other celebrities, namely Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Puneeth Rajkumar, Rohit Sharma, Mukesh Ambani, Kartik Aryan, Jr NTR, Darshan and many others.