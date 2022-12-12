India's 1st mass-produced Flex Fuel car Maruti Suzuki Wagon R prototype unveiled, to run on Ethanol-blended petrol

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker has showcased the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype model in Delhi as the India’s 1st mass segment Flex Fuel car. The car is designed to run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20% (E20) and 85% (E85) fuel, was unveiled in the presence of Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle has an upgraded engine designed specifically to use higher ethanol-blended petrol. As per Maruti Suzuki, they are working on a variety of technologies including Electric, Hybrid Electric, CNG, Bio-gas, Ethanol, Flex-Fuel, and the company has already announced to make its entire product range E20 fuel material compliant by March 2023.

To make the engine compatible with higher ethanol blends (E20-E85), new fuel system technologies like heated fuel rail for cold start assist and ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection have been built. Further, components like engine management system, upgraded fuel pump and fuel injector, among others, have been developed along with upgradation of other mechanical components to ensure engine as well as vehicle durability.

To align to the latest regulations, Maruti Suzuki has developed engine management system strategies and emission control system to comply with the stringent BS6 Phase-II emission norms.

At the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has consistently aligned itself to the national objectives of reducing country’s oil import burden and improving the environment. Designed and developed locally in India with support from SMC, Japan, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle emboldens Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ efforts.

Notably, our research shows that ethanol fuel based Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle operating on E85 fuel will help reduce tailpipe GHG emissions by 79% in comparison to a conventional gasoline Wagon R model while ensuring the same power performance. Its benefits have also been outlined in Niti Aayog’s ‘Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-25’ which elaborates on the plan for production and utilization of ethanol for automotive application.

Further, India is the largest producer & consumer of sugar, and its second largest exporter in the world. Ethanol made from processing crop waste, is ideal for an agrarian economy. This also gives an impetus to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative”.