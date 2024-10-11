THIS Affordable SUV Hits Fastest 2 Lakh Sales - High Mileage, Low Cost!

Maruti Fronx Sales: Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 2 lakh units of Fronx SUV in just 17.3 months, setting a new industry record. Launched in April 2023, the compact SUV was an instant hit for the company, on account of its design, advanced tech, and multiple powertrain options with the affordable price tag.

This marks the second benchmark set by Fronx, following its recognition as the fastest new model to reach the 1 lakh sales milestone in January 2024, which was done in 10 months, and subsequently added another 1 lakh customers in mere 7.3 months.

Commenting on this milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The remarkable success of the FRONX reflects Maruti Suzuki’s understanding of evolving customer expectations and our efforts to deliver products that exceed them."

"With a notable 16% YoY growth in FY25, this compact SUV has captured the attention of first-time buyers while becoming the preferred choice for those upgrading within the segment," he added.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between Rs 7.52 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes in six variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Zeta, and Alpha, with CNG options available in the Sigma and Delta trims.

The Fronx seats five people and is offered in seven monotone and three dual-tone color options, such as Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver with a Bluish-Black roof. It has a 308-litre boot space.

Engine choices include a 1-litre turbo-petrol (100 PS) with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic and a 1.2-litre petrol (90 PS) available with manual or AMT options.

The CNG version uses the 1.2-litre engine, producing 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. Fuel efficiency ranges from 20.1 to 28.51 kmpl depending on the engine and transmission.

Key features include a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, cruise control, and auto climate control. Safety features include up to six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.